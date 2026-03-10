A Professor of Law and Technology at Babcock University, Prof Olubukola Olugasa, has advocated the establishment of a robust legal framework to balance technology and societal responsibility, especially in consolidating national data and strengthening Nigeria’s digital governance and security.

This was part of his recommendations while delivering the 59th inaugural lecture of the university, with the theme: “The Quest for Return to Eden: Balancing Technological Acceleration with Legal Safeguards for Long-Term Societal Responsibility.” Olugasa stated that with technological innovation rapidly reshaping lives, without clear laws, technology risks outpacing ethics and accountability.

He underscored the need for legal safeguards to tame the rapid acceleration of technology in society’s pursuit of a utopian ideal through the provision of critical infrastructures for Nigeria’s exclusive digital platform to ensure data sovereignty. “Data sovereignty is a critical aspect of national security and economic independence in the digital age.

It is time Nigeria developed exclusive broadband akin to Dangote’s refinery achievement,” he said. Olugasa in his lecture also emphasised the importance of responsible integration of law and technology to enhance planning, security, and transparency, particularly in the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), which verifies voters, supports electronic voting, and uploads results to the IReV portal for real-time public viewing.

This is as he cautioned that Nigeria and the wider Global South should not merely replicate Western technological pathways, but rather to forge innovative, culturally attuned alternatives, even as the inaugural lecturer noted that technology has often perpetuated colonial structures, yet collaboration among nations could yield more resilient and equitable models for digital integration.

Olugasa, however, stressed the need for strengthening energy capacity by integrating diverse sources into the national grid, backed by legal frameworks, as well as constitutional amendments to recognise and integrate indigenous laws.

Added to this, he also spoke of the need to overhaul existing legislation in order to meet the demands of digital governance and the enactment of laws to regulate agriculture for better yields through natural farming, while limiting GMFs as well as legislation to minimise indiscriminate use of paper in transactions and correspondence.

Olugasa urged Nigeria, as a nation, to chart its own course in technological development, saying: “Nigeria, alongside the entire Global South, should not simply trail or replicate Western technological pathways, but instead position themselves to forge innovative, and alternative trajectories.”