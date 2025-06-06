Babcock Dismisses Student For Drug Peddling, Impersonation, Other Offences

Share

Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, has dismissed “alleged missing student,” Oladipupo Siwajuola, from the institution with immediate effect, for gross violation of the university rules.

Oladipupo’s dismissal was contained in a statement issued yesterday by the university’s Director, Marketing and Communication, Dr Joshua Suleiman, which copies were made available to journalists.

He was dismissed for unauthorised exit, possession and use of fetish materials, drug peddling on campus, impersonation and dishonesty and unauthorised sale of personal property.

“In view of the gravity of these misconducts, and in line with the provisions of university’s disciplinary policy aimed at maintaining a safe, secure, and morally sound learning environment, the university has taken the difficult, but necessary decision to dismiss Oladipupo Siwajuola from the university with immediate effect,” the statement said.

Oladipupo was said to have exited the university on April 28, without authorisation and without the knowledge of any staff or student of the university, while the mother took to social media on May 3, 2025 to sensationalise the situation and falsely accuse the university of negligence and complicity in the circumstances surrounding Oladipupo’s disappearance.

According to the statement, Oladipupo’s father, however, on May 15, brought him back to school, and in accordance with the university’s policies, Oladipupo was invited by the university’s Security Services Department upon arrival, where he gave a detailed written statement on the circumstances surrounding his disappearance from the university.

