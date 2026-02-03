The drive by Babcock University (BU), Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, towards strengthening entrepreneurship education and deepening academic-industry growth is taking a new leap with a planned partnership between Babcock Business School (BBS) and Haven Tower Group.

According to the university, the partnership is to facilitate the establishment of a Vocational Centre in Lagos by the School and Group.

The Centre would be funded with an initial take-off sum of N200 million by Haven Tower Group and provide hands-on training in technical courses, brick making, tailoring and related fields for high school graduates.

Under the partnership, the Group would also provide facilities for training in entrepreneurship programmes, and serve as an annexe to Babcock Business School.

Speaking about the initiative, the Managing Director of Haven Tower Group and an alumnus and member of the first set of PhD graduates of the Babcock Business School, Dr Akinyele Oladeji, stated: “This partnership is my way of giving back to the institution.”

The planned partnership, the university noted, came about when the President/Vice-Chancellor of Babcock University, Prof Afolarin Olutunde Ojewole, met Dr Oladeji in his Lagos office.

Also, at the meeting were Head of BBS, Prof Rufus Akintoye; Group Managing Director, Harvard Associates, Prof Abiodun Osiyemi; and Managing Partner, O.M Associates, Mr Olufemi Oguntade.

Prof Ojewole, however, described the planned partnership as commendable and worthy of emulation, saying: “When we see an alumnus representing the core values of the university, we don’t have anything more to say but to appreciate him.”

“The future lies in touching lives through excellence and helping Nigeria,” he added.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and details of the partnership, the university added, are expected to be signed in the next few weeks.