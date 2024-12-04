Babangida To Represent Players Union On NSC Board

Share

The Professional Footballers Association of Nigeria (PFAN) has nominated its President, Comrade Tijani Babangida (MON), to serve as the association’s representative on the National Sports Commission (NSC) Board.

According to a statement released by PFAN Taskforce Chairman, Harrison Jalla, Babangida’s nomination was made by the PFAN Board of Trustees (BOT) in accordance with Section 2 of the National Sports Commission (Establishment) Act 2023.

The statement said the decision was reached during a meeting of the PFAN BOT held on Saturday, November 23, 2024. Alongside Babangida’s nomination, the BOT also resolved to extend the tenure of his Executive Council.

“Both decisions are, however, subject to ratification by the PFAN Congress,” the statement read. The BOT emphasized the importance of uniting all members of the players’ union under one umbrella, urging the PFAN Executive Council to reach out to aggrieved members.

The aim, according to the BOT, is to establish a unified association in line with best practices in other countries. With a membership of the NSC almost sealed, PFAN spoke about its ongoing efforts to secure representation on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Board, Congress, and Sub-Committees.

“These efforts are tied to an active case at the Federal High Court in Abuja, which seeks to ensure equal and proportional representation within the NFF’s structure,” the group said in the statement.

