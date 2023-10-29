Babangida To Head Uba Sani Unity Cup Moc

Former Super Eagles winger, Tijani Babangida, has been named as the chairman of the Main Organising Committee of the Senator Sani Uba Unity Football Competition.

The Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Honourable Mamman Lagos, recently inaugurated a 25-Man MOC of Senator Uba Sani Unity Football Cup Competition 2023/2024.

While inaugurating the commit- tee, Mamman Lagos tasked the members to organise a befitting competition targeted at discovering talents from the grassroots across all the 23 Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.

“You must organise a football competition that will serve as an avenue for recruiting raw talents from the grassroots; a competition we will be proud of,” he said.

Speaking further, the Commissioner called on them to be fair to all and not to allow their Interest to interfere with the general aim of the competition.