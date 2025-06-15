Babangida, Oborevwori, Idris Pay Tribute To Amuka – Pemu @90

Share

Former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd), Governor Sherriff Oborevwori of Delta State, and Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, have described Vanguard Newspaper Publisher, Sam Amuka – Pemu as a national asset and living legend.

The trio made the commendation in their different messages to commemorate the 90th birthday of the man popularly called Uncle Sam, who joined the Nonagenarian Club on Friday.

The former Head of State felicitated him in a congratulatory message he signed and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Minna.

He said: “Today marks a remarkable milestone in your extraordinary life, and I am honoured to celebrate this special day with you.

“Our friendship has blossomed through over half a century of mutual trust and respect, and your loyalty, dedication, and generosity of spirit are qualities which I have always cherished.

“As an erudite journalist, editor, and arguably our nation’s most successful newspaper proprietor, your contributions to our nation’s discourse and its very development remained invaluable.”

Babangida described Amuka-Pemu as a man of the world who was full of wisdom, wit, and insight, who would no doubt continue to entertain and inspire countless individuals, including his humble self.

“On this day, as you accomplish the incredible feat of reaching the remarkable age of ninety and thriving, I wish to thank you for the time you gave me so much joy through your kindness and unalloyed support.

“As I wish you even more good health, happiness, and abundant years of fruitful living.

“May your birthday be filled with good memories, rekindling your great joy for life, and your boundless love for humanity,” Babangida prayed.

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori described the media icon as a “national treasure” and “a living legend”.

Governor Oborevwori lauded the nonagenarian’s towering legacy in Nigerian journalism, his principled dedication to truth, and his pivotal role in shaping the nation’s media landscape.

Oborevwori, who was represented by his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, gave the remarks in his tribute at a high-profile celebration held at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotel & Suites, Lagos.

“Today, we gather with hearts brimming with gratitude and admiration to celebrate a truly extraordinary milestone,” Oborevwori said in his remarks. “Uncle Sam’s life is a shining testament to excellence, integrity, and unwavering dedication to truth,” he added.

Acknowledging Amuka-Pemu’s foundational role in the establishment of Vanguard Newspapers and as a co-founder of The Punch, the Governor noted that the media pioneer set the “gold standard” for ethical journalism and was a courageous advocate for justice and good governance over a career spanning more than six decades.

Through his celebrated column, “Sad Sam”, Amuka-Pemu became a household name, delivering commentary with a unique blend of “wit, wisdom, and fearless insight,” the Governor said, adding that national leaders, including former President Muhammadu Buhari, recognized his contributions to the media with admiration and respect.

Oborevwori, who described Amuka-Pemu as a “proud son of Sapele, Delta State,” expressed personal and communal pride in his achievements, noting that his influence extended far beyond journalism into mentorship and nation-building.

In his tribute, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, said that Chief Sam Amuka-Pemu “is a living monument to truth, justice, and the undying spirit of patriotism”.

A statement on the Minister’s speech at the event was made available to newsmen by his Special Assistant on Media, Malam Rabiu Ibrahim, on Saturday.

The minister praised the media icon for his steadfast commitment to journalism, democracy, and nation-building over several decades.

“Amuka-Pemu is the quill through which Nigeria wrote its democratic rebirth, the watchful eye that never blinked through decades of darkness, and the gentle yet unyielding force that nurtured journalism into our collective noble institution.

“His fingerprints are imprinted on some of the most iconic mastheads in our media history: The Daily Times, Sunday Punch, The Punch, and Vanguard.

“These are not just newspapers. They are chronicles of our national life, mirrors that have reflected our hopes, struggles, and triumphs,” Idris said.

The Minister further highlighted the publisher’s pioneering role in co-founding The Punch in 1971 and establishing Vanguard in 1983 during a period of political turbulence.

Idris emphasised that these ventures were borne not in pursuit of power or glory, but out of duty to country, truth, and the voiceless.

The Minister further highlighted the publisher’s pioneering role in co-founding The Punch in 1971 and establishing Vanguard in 1983 during a period of political turbulence.

Idris emphasised that these ventures were borne not in pursuit of power or glory, but out of duty to country, truth, and the voiceless.

Share