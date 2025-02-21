Babangida Architect Of Nigeria’s Private Sector – Dangote

Share

Aliko Dangote, the President and Chief Executive of Dangote Industries Ltd., on Thursday, praised former Head of State, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, for implementing policies that liberated the private sector during his regime.

Dangote said this during the unveiling of the book, “A Journey in Service,” the autobiography of the former Head of State and the inauguration of the IBB Presidential Library.

He commended Babangida for his transformative policies that encouraged Nigerian investors to play prominent roles in the economy. He highlighted the abolition of import licences, which helped stimulate domestic industries.

“These reforms, among others, ensured that Nigeria now has more privatesector involvement than any other country in Africa,” he said.

According to him, this shift, led to a contribution of 85 per cent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product from the private sector, while the government contributes just 15 per cent.

He said: “Your Excellency, I would like to express my sincere gratitude for all you have done for Nigeria. Many may not realise that you were the architect of the private sector in Nigeria.”

