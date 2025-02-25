Babangida Aliyu Rallies Govs To Develop North

Share

Erstwhile Niger State Governor Babangida Aliyu yesterday revealed plans to create a regional development plan to fulfill Sir Ahmadu Bello’s legacy. Bello, who was the Premier of the Northern Region, was assassinated on January 15, 1966.

The Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation Board of Trustees (BoT) chairman said at the 11th Annual Lecture of the foundation in Bauchi there was an urgent need for northern governors to develop a plan for the region’s speedy development.

He said: “If truly we want our region to develop, we must as people in the region stand up and face the reality.”

The chairman also highlighted the foundation’s achievements in education, healthcare, empowerment, and leadership development.

He emphasized the need for state governments to take responsibility for local government matters, ensuring accountability and transparency.

