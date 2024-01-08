Babalola: Tinubu should reach the masses directly to understand their challenges

How do you assess the oil and gas sector in 2023?

It was a turbulent year. The Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) came into effect in the past year. Unfortunately, most of the international oil companies (IOCs) want to divest and that is not good for our economy. I can assure you that most of the local companies that want to take over from the IOCs may not be able to raise money to finance good and quick gigantic projects. The IOCs find financing such projects easy and at a good interest rate. Some of them are listed in the world market. They have to go to market to raise money and when several projects or companies are competing for the same money, it becomes only priority projects that will be considered. I do not think that Nigerian banks have enough money to be able to help these indigenous companies finance such projects. I do not think that the government should encourage the IOC to leave. It is not good for us. I may not have all the data. I am just talking based on what I know.

But don’t you think it will be an opportunity for indigenous companies to grow if the IOCs exit the country?

The people, who will take over, may not have the ability to raise the funds. That, we must bear in mind. Our local financial institutions do not have that capability, even if they come together, to raise such funds because some of those projects, particularly the deep offshore ones, require about $10bn to be able to develop. I think that will be difficult for our financial institutions to raise. There are many other factors. If the IOC’s leave, it would impact negatively on the oil and gas sector. You have to be able to raise money to develop the sector. You may have the ability, you may have the knowledge, you may have the engineering and theoretical knowledge, which we have that in abundance, but how do we raise the funds? It is not about you doing the computer evaluation and coming up with how best to develop the sector. There is also the other side of it.

If IOCs leave Nigeria, will it not reduce positive competition that will drive growth in the sector?

I do not think it will reduce the positive growth. If people are sincerely doing the business and they can raise the money, there will still be competition. If ABC company has and my company has; we have ability to finance our project, if I hear that ABC has gone this far, then I will also drive my company to go that far or even more. There will be competition. I know a company that is already building a land terminal and that already is sending ripples all over the industry. Other people are not thinking that they should do something too. So competition is not affected. The key is that we do not have the financial institutions that have the muscle to finance gigantic projects in the sector. When you remove a few banks, the rest of them may not be as financially strong as the industry wants. Even there is a limit that the few banks appraised as strong to some level can go or a combination of all of them.

What is your take on the last bid round?

Unfortunately, the last bid round also went in the same direction of people who do not know how to handle it. A year and half after the bid round, we have not heard that any of the bloc winners has made any progress. We are waiting and watching and I am praying too that they make progress.

So how should it be done differently if there is another bid round?

Firstly, they should not combine people they way a certain former director who probably did not know what he was doing. He combined up to 10 companies in one field. It does not make any sense. You give it to who is most qualified and based on your assessment. Let the winner run with it, give him a timeline and tell him that if you do not do anything within this time, I will collect it from you and give it to a better person. It is not wrong to collect back when they are not able to perform. But there is basically no pedigree of those who were combined. Such a thing should not happen again. I was involved in fashioning out the bid round manual. But before I left DPR, we could not do the bid because the government at that time wanted to give the marginal field to some politicians and some of us kicked against it. So it became difficult for them, which was also a wrong way to do it. It should not be given to politicians unless the politicians are qualified to have it which means they have the technical know-how, they have competent people around them and they can raise the required money. It is a business strictly for professionals or people who are good businessmen who can manage professionals well. They should not go around awarding them to incompetent people. When we made provision for the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) where people are awarded, we looked at the 2003 case where two of the fields were awarded to two people each because they were close to each other in the evaluation, in the then President’s wisdom. But they were not able to do anything. There was so much infightings. So that is why we came up with the idea of SPV. But when that director combined many people from as many as 10 companies in one field, it did not make any sense. Because if I want to raise money for the 10 per cent (for instance) he gave me, I go to the bank. Even Nigerian banks will ask me who owns the remaining 90 per cent share. They do not want to risk their money. If they ask me who owns the remaining shares and I say that I do not know, then they will not raise the money for me. I tried to explain that to the director but he did not listen. Now, they have to be transparent about the next bid round. Let everybody know what they are doing and how they are doing it and not just do it rush-rush like a certain director of the defunct DPR.

What measures should be adopted to advance the sector in 2024?

A number of things need to be done. The investors need to be encouraged. How do we encourage them? There should be an assurance of the repatriation of their funds for their profit when they make it. People are afraid to come to Nigeria because of the fear of repatriation of their profits. There are many questions they ask. There are so many flaws and bottlenecks in financial transactions, not only in the oil and gas industry but in every industry as well. Such is one of the things that I think the President and Commander-In-Chief should look at. The interest and exchange rates are other factors. The same thing that affects every business affects the oil and gas industry and if we can try hard to correct those things, I think we will succeed in making the industry better. Secondly, the government must try to improve the security for the oil producing areas. Gas utilisation is another one, gas must be utilized. There should be encouragement for the exploration for gas. Policies must be made to allow people to move gas targeted exploration. I believe that the Minister of Gas, Ekperikpe Ekpo, and his team will work very hard to make policies in that direction. We need to improve on gas utilization by giving incentives to the people who are going to be using gas We also do not have a good network system to transport gas. We do not have power. We should harness gas in order to ensure that we improve our power situation in Nigeria.

Information is rife that the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC); Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company (WRPC) and The Dangote Petroleum Refinery will start refining crude in early 2024. What will be the advantages of that to the country?

There are a lot of advantages from that. The effect of starting work will be enormous in the environment where those refineries operate. Businesses will thrive around those environments, especially for the Port Harcourt Refinery and Warri refinery, most of the businesses that were around them when they were operational must have parked up and relocated to somewhere else. The resumption or commencement of refining by those refineries will also help to reduce unemployment. In Warri and Port Harcourt refineries, people who were retained there were being paid salaries for doing nothing. That was uneconomical. Those people will now be gainfully engaged because they were not working as they ought to work. The refineries working will also reduce the pressure on foreign exchange as it will reduce the request for forex for importation of petroleum products. That will ease up funds for other requests for forex. It will also help in general economic growth of the nation. There will be a lot of improvement and it will help stabilise the pump prices of white products or petroleum products since there will not be payment for mother vessels conveying the products from abroad to Nigeria. When mother vessels transport products, there will be freight charges. When they bring white products, there will be freight charges. There are two freight charges already on it. Smaller vessels will upload the products from the mother vessels and there will also be charges. All those charges will be reduced dramatically. Also, the cost of demurrage on shipping business will also be eliminated. That may lead to reduction in pump price. Other byproducts of crude refining will also be maximized. We concentrate on petrol alone now. Some little gas may come out, you will also have kerosene and diesel. We can also monitise them locally. The other people that refine for us before where we import petrol also have been monitising them. That has been helping their economy. Infact, the refineries working will help stimulate Nigeria’s economy.

Nigeria’s debt is still rising. What is your take on that?

That is a difficult question to answer as I do not know what informed them (the government) to want to take more loans and what the reasons behind them are. You have to be able to understand those things so that you will make an informed statement. But on the surface, I think the government should look at a way to reduce our debt by not taking more. It should also consider how to negotiate for debt forgiveness. It was done during the administration of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo. I think the government should start the process of negotiating. We live a flamboyant life and so negotiation will be difficult. The creditors will tell you that your people are stealing your money and your people are living flamboyantly. Why, for example, one man travelling has 50 cars on his convoy? Why would one man going for a meeting go along with 450 people? Are the 450 people going to talk in the meeting? What will their contributions be? Will the hall or halls contain them? We live very flamboyantly and this sends a message to the world. So, negotiation for debt relief may be very difficult. Granted that I have said that, there is nothing wrong if we try to start negotiating. Sincerely all countries have to take debt but most countries have productive economies. Our own is not. We all depend on oil. Most of our factories have parked up. On what basis are we taking the loans? Is it just to pay people’s salaries? It is very sad! They should start looking for ways to reduce the penchant for taking loans. Every time they need money, the easiest thing is to look for loans. That is sad!

Nigeria is suffering from food insecurity. How should this be resolved?

The Ministries of Agriculture and Water Resources and other relevant ministries should all study the situation on the ground. This does not need more than three months, the facts are there. They should get some experts and eggheads in the academic world who can help them to fashion out the best way for agriculture.