Babalola: Credible, violence-free elections’ll reduce voter apathy

The Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), on February 3, conducted bye and rerun elections in 26 states but there are reports of voter apathy although the elections were general peaceful. How would you assess INEC’s performance?

There was low turnout and that was not good for our electoral system. People who refuse to come out, exercise their Godgiven fundamental franchise have already exercised that right by not voting. A few people who came out to vote were the ones who chose the leaders for them. The unfortunate thing is that those leaders will be ruling over those who voted and those who did not vote. What affects those who voted will also affect those who refused to come out to vote. So, my advice to INEC and all parties is to carry out a formidable enlightenment campaign to attract people to come out to vote. Without that, we will be having lopsided elections. That the elections were peaceful is very encouraging and implies that we are getting better. At least, the people who came out to vote were not fighting. This is the way we want elections to be and even improve. We are making some achievements. The people who have apathy for voting may have done that out of fear of thuggery and intimidation, so we should also work to assure people that there would be no fighting and no thuggery. With that, more people will be attracted to vote. The spread of the winners among all the parties is good because it shows that we are actually getting better in not allowing a stupid bandwagon effect. I remember in 1983, once the president was announced, winners of every other election became candidates from the National Party of Nigeria (NPN) and the news that time was bandwagon effect. We will not say that because the president is a member of the AllProgressives Congress (APC), every other person will be voting APC. This current result is a sign that INEC did a good job and it could get better. People should actually make their choices without intimidation. So, kudos to INEC, the Federal Government and everyone involved. Those who came out to vote, I appreciate them for coming to exercise their franchise. For those who did not come out, I implore them come out in the next elections and vote for their preferred candidates, not necessarily according to party lines.

There was voter apathy maybe because many people felt that results of past elections were manipulated. How should INEC improve its credibility to attract more voters?

People will react to how INEC performed and not how they talked. Sincerely, if INEC comes out and promises free and fair elections, people will not believe them. But what happened during the rerun elections on February 3, will be a reference point. Next time, when people see more of INEC credibility, they will turn out in their numbers. INEC should ensure transparency and fairness in the next elections, whether national or state elections. They should do a postmortem of what happened in the past and correct them in order for them to do better. When people see that, by 2027, more people will be willing to come out and vote because they can see that the umpire is doing well and that the government is not imposing its will on the umpire. It is not something that you can legislate on or advise; it has been there for a long time and people generally believe that in Nigeria, there can be no credible election. Credible and violence free elections will increase voters’ turnout in subsequent elections.

What is your take on the role of the judiciary in electoral matters?

The judiciary is the last hope of the people. It is also the last hope of the politicians and everyone that is involved in election matters, even INEC. I say this because if a man or a woman loses an election, he or she will go to court within the allowed time frame. The complainant is hoping that the court will look dispassionately at what he or she is presenting in order to give him or her justice he or she deserves. The issue is; if they just get there and present all their facts and they are not considered in line with the guiding principles and laws before judgements are given, people will lose hope on that very last arm of the judgement. Remember whatever the judiciary says at the various levels becomes the final because even if INEC says you have won and the judiciary says otherwise, that of the judiciary will supersede. Therefore, it is very important for the judiciary to lock at what is presented before it dispassionately. It should also look at it from every angle and give justice. Justice is supposed to be blind. That is why the person holding it is blindfolded. Justice is supposed to be balanced, that is why there is a scale in the person’s hand. Justice is supposed to cut across all the layers of lies and truth that may be told. That is why the sword is being held. The judiciary gives the last verdict and whatever it declares becomes what will be obtained. So, the judiciary should look at its duty as a patriotic one and should be fair to all that come before it.

How do you feel about the recent award to Bayo and Bunmi Babalola Foundation (BBBF) as the Outstanding Non-Governmental Organisation of the Year, 2023 by New Telegraph Newspapers?

We are spurred to continue investing in humanity, Kwara State in particular, nationally and even globally. The award by a highly reputable newspaper as New Telegraph makes us want to do more as God provides us with the resources. It is a wonderful thing and we appreciate it. It is encouraging. It should also encourage others to do the same thing we are doing or even do it better than what we are doing. There are many people who are richer than us, who could be of help to humanity. It is not about what you have; it is about what impact you make in the lives of people and that was our intention for establishing BBBF in 2014. I thank God for the privilege He gave to us to be useful to humanity. I also thank the management and staff of New Telegraph for finding us worthy of that award. The award is one in a million. I also thank all those involved in making the award possible. We are very elated and happy because when you do something and it is recognised, you feel like doing more. We started this scholarship scheme, drilling of boreholes, renovation of classrooms and helping schools since 2014. Except for the Covid years that we did not do the scholarship, there was no other year that we did not do the intervention.

The governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, is in his second term now. How would you access his performance so far?

We are still not having a good deal. Things are being done haphazardly. We have some bridges that are not well constructed. There is also concentration of development in one place. It is not spread across the three senatorial districts and the different 16 Local government areas of the state. There is poverty in the land. Sadly, I see only positions being elevated beyond service delivery to indigenes of the state. I see a lot of things that are wrong. There is still the mentality that the leader thinks he is God and it is still being elevated all over the country, especially in my state.

How would you react to the renovation of Kwara Hotel with about N17.8 billion?

A simple question is: You have the hotel already, the only things you want to do is to renovate it, change the gadgets, beds, carpets, lighting and few other things. At that cost N17 billion; were they are going to demolish the hotel and rebuild it? What exactly is the objective of what they want to do? What exactly is the intention of what they are going to do that will cost N17 billion? Is it a total demolition of the facility and building of a bigger and taller one or is it still going to be looking the way it is after the so-called renovation? Those are very essential questions that we need to ask before we can conclude. I want to assume that with N17 billion, maybe they will bring the whole place down and build afresh. N17 billion is crazy for renovation. Even with the current exchange rate, that is crazy for any kind of renovation.