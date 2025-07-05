‘Babalaje,’ Biopic Of Late Michael Koleosho, Set For Premiere Sept 2

Ultimate Communications, the production company behind acclaimed biopics such as Last Man Standing, Adedibu, and Awujale, has completed work on Babalaje, a biographical film on the late Chief Michael Koleosho, the Babalaje of Saki.

The film chronicles Chief Koleosho’s remarkable journey from Saki to becoming a central figure in Oyo State politics, where he played a pivotal role for over four decades before his passing in September 2024.

Babalaje boasts a stellar cast, including Femi Branch, Joke Muyiwa, Biola Adebayo, Ayo Mogaji, Yemi Sodimu, and Mr. Latin, among others.

The biopic is set to premiere on September 2, 2025, coinciding with Chief Koleosho’s one-year remembrance, with major events scheduled for Abuja and Ibadan.

According to the Producer, Seun Oloketuyi, the essence of the biopic is to allow young people learn from the inspiring lifestyle of Chief Kolesosho.