Babajide Shines As S’Falcons Rout Cameroon

Rinsola Babajide delivered a standout performance as the Nigerian women’s national football team exacted sweet revenge on the Cameroon women’s national football team in their pre-Women’s Africa Cup of Nations 2026 friendly.

Fans across Nigeria are buzzing after Babajide inspired the Super Falcons to bounce back in style, overturning their first-leg disappointment with a commanding display in Yaoundé.

The nine-time African champions came from behind to secure a 3–1 victory, just three days after a surprise defeat had raised concerns about head coach Justine Madugu and the team’s readiness to defend their continental crown.

Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Match Summary

After fielding a largely experimental side in the first leg—including handing out three debuts and starting Portsmouth’s Comfort Erhabor in goal—head coach Justine Madugu made seven changes for the second clash, bringing the team’s big hitters back into the lineup.

Despite the reinforcements, it looked like history might repeat itself when the hosts broke the deadlock just seven minutes in.

Nigeria steadied the ship in the 32nd minute as Chinwendu Ihezuo equalised, connecting with a precise cross from Rinsola Babajide to calm the nerves.

Moments before halftime, Babajide turned provider into scorer, finishing a smart move to put the Falcons 2–1 up and firmly in control at the break.

After the interval, any hopes Cameroon had of a comeback were dashed when defender Michelle Alozie powered home a header in the 61st minute, following relentless work from captain Rasheedat Ajibade, sealing a commanding 3–1 victory for the Super Falcons.

Fan Reactions To Babajide

After a standout performance that saw her score a goal and provide an assist, Rinsola was naturally showered with praise from both fans and teammates.

Great reaction from the team today ⚽️ + 🅰️ 🦅 🇳🇬 #11 pic.twitter.com/IVKqmvMwWF — Omorinsola Babajide OON 🍫 🇳🇬 (@rinss98) March 3, 2026

Across social media, the Roma forward received widespread admiration. One enthusiastic fan wrote, “That’s my girl. Babajide of Naija!” while another hailed her as “Our Nigerian Neymar Jr.” Even her teammate, goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, joined in with a simple, heartfelt shoutout: “Rins.”

The 27-year-old also took a moment to commend her teammates for their “great reaction” following the first-leg defeat.

These friendly matches against Cameroon served as crucial preparation for the upcoming WAFCON 2026, scheduled to kick off later this month in Morocco.