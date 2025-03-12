New Telegraph

March 12, 2025
March 12, 2025
Babaganaru Resigns As Lobi Stars’ Technical Adviser

Mohammed Babaganaru has stepped down as the technical adviser of Lobi Stars, barely a month after taking charge of the struggling Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) side.

Sources revealed that the veteran tactician walked out of the team’s training session on Monday, signalling his decision to part ways with the club. Babaganaru reportedly cited a lack of commitment from the players as a key factor behind his departure.

Lobi Stars have endured a difficult campaign, currently rooted at the bottom of the NPFL table.

The club has managed just five wins, eight draws, and 15 defeats in 28 matches, leaving their survival hopes hanging by a thread.

