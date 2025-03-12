Babaganaru Resigns As Lobi Stars’ Technical Adviser

Share

Mohammed Babaganaru has stepped down as the technical adviser of Lobi Stars, barely a month after taking charge of the struggling Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) side.

Sources revealed that the veteran tactician walked out of the team’s training session on Monday, signalling his decision to part ways with the club. Babaganaru reportedly cited a lack of commitment from the players as a key factor behind his departure.

Lobi Stars have endured a difficult campaign, currently rooted at the bottom of the NPFL table.

The club has managed just five wins, eight draws, and 15 defeats in 28 matches, leaving their survival hopes hanging by a thread.

