Babaganaru Bounces Back To Rescue Lobi Stars From Relegation

Share

As Lobi Stars FC of Makurdi battles hard to escape relegation in the ongoing Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season, management of the club on Sunday confirmed the recall of its former manager, Mohammed Babaganaru to rescue it from entering the danger zone.

Vice Chairman of the club, Philip Nongo, who confirmed Ganaru’s return in an interview with sports writers in Makurdi said he was invited to come and take ‘interim charge of the club following the resignation of the former Technical Adviser, Daniel Amokachi’ .

“We invited Coach Mohammed Babaganaru to come and take charge of the team in the interim because you are aware of the fact that Daniel Amokachi, the former Technical Adviser resigned for personal reasons and so we cannot allow a vacuum to continue to exist.

“Actually, we had asked Samuel Addingi, who is the only coach in Lobi Stars that has ‘B’ License as one of the rules of the league to take charge but later decided to invite Baba Ganaru to come and take charge”.

Nongo said the state government has not brokered any agreement with the new coach, it is optimistic that Ganaru would spring surprises to the admiration of not only supporters of the club but people of the state in general.

He maintained that the choice of the new coach was based on his track records of achievements.

“Achievements they said is one of the yardstick in measuring the degree of success, he was the one that survived Lobi club, we don’t judge coaches the way people look at it, we have made consultation even at the national level and they have recommended him for us, I also know him and I am hoping that he is going to do the needful.

Share

Please follow and like us: