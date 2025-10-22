Babaganaru Appointed As Kano Pillar’s New Technical Director

Following the suspension of head coach Evans Ogenyi and his Assistant, Ahmed Garba Yaro, after a poor start to the 2025/26 Nigeria Premier League season, Kano Pillars have announced the appointment of Muhammad Babaganaru as Acting Technical Adviser

New Telegraph reports that the club confirmed Babaganaru’s return in an official statement on Tuesday, noting that he will assume duties immediately as the Sai Masu Gida look to steady their faltering campaign.

“The management of Kano Pillars FC wishes to announce the appointment of Muhammad Babaganaru as the acting technical adviser of the club. He will resume with immediate effect.

“We wish Coach Babaganaru success in his new role as he leads the Sai Masu Gida in upcoming fixtures,” the club’s media and communications directorate stated.

READ ALSO:

Babaganaru, a former coach of the club who guided Pillars to two NPFL titles in 2011/12 and 2012/13 during his previous stint, is expected to bring experience and stability to the struggling side.

Pillars currently sit 18th on the table after eight matches, with only two wins, two draws and four defeats.

The poor run led to the dismissal of Ogenyi and Yaro on Monday, after what the club described as “unsatisfactory performances” this season.

In their last league outing, the Kano side suffered a 2–1 defeat to city rivals Barau FC in a closed-door derby at the Sani Abacha Stadium, a result that further deepened the crisis and triggered changes in the technical bench.

The club had earlier appointed assistant coach Gambo Muhammad to take temporary charge, assisted by goalkeeping coach Suleiman Shuaibu and junior team coach Garzali Muhammad, pending the appointment of a substantive head.

Babaganaru’s appointment now signals a new direction as the four-time NPFL champions seek to restore confidence and improve results on the pitch.

Off the field, Pillars have also endured disciplinary setbacks. Earlier this month, the NPFL fined the club N9.5m, deducted three points, and ordered them to play their home matches in Katsina following crowd trouble during a fixture against Shooting Stars.

With eight points from as many matches, Pillars’ next task will be to host Niger Tornadoes in Katsina before travelling to Ikenne to face beleaguered Remo Stars in a match that could define the start of Babaganaru’s new tenure.