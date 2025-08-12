Babachir Lawal: I Warned Nigerians That Tinubu Would Sideline Non-Yoruba Supporters

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, has accused President Bola Tinubu of snubbing the wider good of the nation by concentrating political power within a small circle of loyalists, many from his Yoruba ethnic base, and of failing to recognise the role played by others in his political success. “When you support them and they win, they behave as if they have subdued you. They will not count your support,” he said.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today yesterday, Lawal said he had warned during the 2023 campaign that non-Yoruba supporters might be sidelined if Tinubu became president.

He recalled advising members of the campaign to avoid antagonising northern voters after comments Tinubu made in Ogun State that were perceived negatively in the region. “I told them that if you antagonise the northerners, we are finished,” he said.

Speaking further he said he cannot forgive President Bola Tinubu, accusing him of arrogance, ignoring political allies, and failing to address grievances dating back to before the 2023 general election.

He said Tinubu’s conduct since assuming office had confirmed his view that the president is unwilling to recognise the contributions of those who supported his rise to power. He said holding public office should not fundamentally alter a person’s character or attitude.

“When you become president, it doesn’t change who you are,” Lawal said. “But with him, there is an arrogance that blinds his definition as a human being. Age or money cannot be used to suppress my truth.”

Lawal, who was removed from his position as SGF in 2017 under former President Muhammadu Buhari, has been a long-standing critic of Tinubu’s presidency. He said his refusal to forgive the president is a matter of principle rather than personal animosity.

“If we fight, we finish the fight and I move on. I don’t override my principles just because someone wants to ride on my back,” he said. The former SGF restated his belief that Labour Party candidate Peter Obi won the 2023 presidential election, citing data collected by his team’s field agents.

“We had auditors and agents on the field. We collected our own data. We know our results. Peter Obi won over 90 per cent of the vote in some regions like Anambra and Abia. He even beat Bola Tinubu in Lagos,” he said. According to Lawal, the official results did not reflect the true outcome.

He alleged that voter suppression was used in subsequent polls to prevent a repeat of the demographic shift that had benefited Obi in 2023. “They didn’t understand the demography of Lagos at the time. It was a shock for them. They worked on that demographic issue in later elections,” he said.

When asked during the interview if he would be open to reconciliation with the president, Lawal rejected the idea, saying that he considered himself “at peace” but not interested in revisiting past disputes.

He said that when he left Buhari’s government, he had taken a similar approach, refusing to discuss the matter with Buhari despite opportunities to do so.

Lawal expressed relief at not being part of Tinubu’s administration, arguing that its governance style does not align with his values. “If I were in this government, I probably would have been sacked a long time ago, or worse,” he said. The presidency has not responded to Lawal’s latest remarks.