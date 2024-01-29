Baba Tee Opens Up On Alleged Assault From First Wife

Yoruba Nollywood actor, Babatunde Bernard, popularly known as Baba Tee, has opened up on the alleged assault he suffered from his estranged first wife, Yetunde.

Speaking in a recent interview with media personality, Nedu on The Honest Bunch podcast, the movie star recounted his ordeal with Yetunde as a married couple, stating that the first abuse in the marriage was a ‘big dirty slap’ from her.

The 44-year-old thespian actor who narrated how he met Yetunde said he met her in a surprising manner, noting they had their first s3x in the sitting room.

He further emphasized that both he and Yetunde were bosses in their own world with positions of authority in their marriage, which often resulted in several conflicts.

He said, “The first abuse I got was a big dirty slap. I met my wife in a surprising manner and we had our first sex in the sitting room.

“Yetunde was my first wife, I was a boss on my own and she was a boss on her own”.