Baba Tee: Cheating Is Man Next Skin

Nigerian actor and comedian, Babatunde Bernard Tayo, popularly known as Baba Tee, has claimed that cheating is a natural thing for men.

This is coming hours after he disclosed the alleged assault he suffered from his estranged first wife, Yetunde.

Speaking in the latest episode of The Honest Bunch Podcast, co-hosted by Nollywood actor, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, popularly known as Nedu, the skit maker stated that men would always cheat, as cheating is a “man’s next skin”.

Baba Tee also said cheating doesn’t necessarily mean a man does not love his partner.

He said, “A man will always cheat till thy kingdom comes. Even when a man is cheating, his mind is still with his partner. Cheating is men’s next skin, whether you like it or not,”

He further advised any woman who is not comfortable with a cheating husband should consider marrying a robot that she can control or be ready to be lonely for life.