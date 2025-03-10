Popular Yoruba actor, Babatunde Tayo, better known as Baba Tee has finally admitted to the alleged sexual escapade he had with the estranged wife of comedian and skit maker, Ijoba Lande, Darasimi.

Baba Tee made the revelation in a live interview with socialite, Esabod and other TikTokers on Sunday.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that during a recent interview, Lande claimed that his wife left him after he discovered her alleged infidelity, stating that at least 21 men in the entertainment industry were involved with her. Among those he called out was Baba Tee, whom he mentioned in an Instagram post and the viral interview.

Reacting, Baba Tee denied having a sexual relation with Lande’s wife, stating that he only met his wife once and it was last year through actress, Marygold. He also challenged him to bring evidence that he truly slept with his wife or face the law because the comedian had defamed him.

The 45-year-old actor explained that Marygold introduced her as a content creator and upcoming artiste, and he only discovered her true identity after overhearing a conversation between her and Marygold.

However, in a new development, Baba Tee admitted sleeping with Lande’s wife while claiming that it was a short sexual relationship that was never meant to happen but did because he was drunk while playing ‘Truth or Dare’ game with Dara and Marygold.

He said, “When Marygold and Dara came to my house. She (Marygold) claimed that she wanted me to be an MC for an upcoming programme of hers despite not telling me that she was coming with anyone. She introduced Dara as a content creator and not as Lande’s wife. They began to ask if I had a Qatar connection before the ‘Truth or Dare’ game suggestion came up.

“So immediately we began the game, Marygold went completely naked and was daring me consistently to Dara while she kept taking alcohol as a choice of not wanting to do the tasks that I demanded from her. Rather than throwing more ‘Truth’ to me, they were hurling ‘Dare’ at me.

“Marygold now dared Dara to let me have a ‘quick’ sexual intercourse with her and she (Dara) obliged. So, the reason I said I never slept with Lande’s wife was because Marygold never introduced her as that to me, she called her a content creator. I will not deny that I had a short sexual intercourse with her, it is the first time I am saying it. It is now that I discovered that it was a set-up by both of them to malign my personality.”

After the truth had unravelled, Esabod advised Baba Tee to formally apologise to Lande because it was more like a betrayal because the actor had earlier denied that he slept with his wife and threatened the comedian with a lawsuit.

Reacting shortly after the interview, Babatee in a short message on his official Facebook page on Monday, apologised to Lande.

He wrote, “I am deeply sorry from the bottom of my heart, brother, Lande. Deep how Dara became Lande’s wife without my knowledge…Hmmm. I fear women.”