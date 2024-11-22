Baba Keshinro: A Legacy Torn Apart By Family Feud, Greed

Share

When late Abdulyekeen Olayiwola Keshinro was alive, his fame and fortunes reverberated across not only in Ibadan, his boisterous ancestral city, but also throughout the South West of Nigeria and even beyond.

Popularly called ‘Baba Keshinro’ by his family members, peers and friends worldwide, Pa Keshinro was a professional surveyor, who, while leaving sands on time in his area of jurisdiction, was loved and adored by those he had contact with.

Indeed, the wall of fame and fortunes he built in his Felele, in Ibadan, Oyo State community then had the unique trappings of modernity, boisterous relationships with the people, just as his growing family became adored and loved by the people.

Unfortunately, Pa Keshinro’s flower was soon to flutter, following his death. Members of his family soon turned the once peaceful home into a theatre of fraud, war and an unending physical assault and combativeness.

Background Remarkably, in the heart of Felele, Ibadan, the air is filled with whispers of sorrow and a sense of loss that extends beyond the boundaries of grief for a loved one.

This is the story of the once-vibrant home of Late Abdul Yekeen Olayiwola Keshinro, former Assistant Surveyor General of Oyo State. Known fondly as ‘Baba Keshinro’, he was a man who lived a life of purpose, success, and honour.

His legacy, however, has not been honoured as he may have hoped; instead, it has become the epicentre of family turmoil and pain. Baba Keshinro’s influence stretched far and wide across Oyo State, where he was recognised as a towering figure in the field of surveying.

He made his mark in the state’s landscape, leaving a legacy etched in the lands of Oyo, as if each piece of property he acquired bore his name, his sweat, and his vision. Fame, wealth Baba Keshinro wasn’t just a wealthy man; he was a lifeline to his community. He offered employment through his agricultural ventures, farmed expansively, and opened his family home at 7 Y.O.

Keshinro Street, Felele, Ibadan; to anyone in need. That house was a refuge, a symbol of hope, and a hub of generosity that gave life to all who entered. Death of patriarch But on October 25, 2008, tragedy struck. Baba Keshinro passed away, leaving a family and a community to mourn him.

The family felt an immeasurable loss that no inheritance could ever fill, but others saw something different – a sudden opportunity for wealth. In the days following his passing, the vultures circled, driven not by love or respect, but by greed and entitlement. Extended family members, who once admired Baba Keshinro’s success, began turning their eyes towards his vast lands.

They demanded a share, invoking customs and ancestral ties to justify their claims. War over land, wealth In a twist of fate crueller than fiction, the very wealth that Baba Keshinro once used to uplift his community has now become the source of deep pain and relentless persecution for his children. Of his 10 beloved children, all who should have been the proud bearers of his legacy, only eight remain, and even they live in fear.

Two of Baba Keshinro’s children have met untimely deaths under mysterious circumstances – tragedies the family cannot help but link to the pressures and spiritual attacks directed at them over this inheritance. In a way, it seems as though Baba Keshinro’s wealth, his lifetime of achievement, has now become a curse for the very people he worked so hard to protect and support. Diabolical development.

The persecution did not stop with mere physical demands and assaults. Dark means – diabolical, physical, and fetish – have allegedly been employed to intimidate and persecute the family, to bring fear into the hearts of those who once knew nothing but love within their father’s walls.

Family torn apart The Keshinro children, once pillars in Ibadan society, have scattered in fear, abandoning the land their father once treasured. They have left behind a state they once called home, living in exile, separated from their roots, and from the legacy their father hoped would unite them.

Their story is heartbreaking, yet all too familiar in a country where inheritance disputes are often tangled with envy, entitlement, and sometimes outright malice.

A member of the family who preferred anonymity, had queried: “How did we come to this, where our values have eroded to such a point that the death of a family head becomes an invitation for a ruthless scramble for wealth?”

The answer to his question may be far from coming as this fixation on material inheritance-a pursuit that has divided families, turned siblings against one another, and left countless homes in ruin-is a painful reflection of our society.

Observers had queried about: “What has happened to the spirit of unity, the belief that family is more than property, that it is the love and support we share with one another?”

For the more critical minds: “We bring nothing into this world, and so, we take nothing with us when we leave it.” As the Bible tells us: “Vanity upon vanity, all is vanity”, so says the age-long spiritual taught.

Baba Keshinro understood this well. He understood that his wealth was not just for him but for his children, for their children, and for the community he loved.

Yet, it has become a curse rather than a blessing, a wound rather than a balm, because of the unrelenting greed that consumes us. Family lessons To those who are relentlessly pursuing this family for their father’s wealth, let this be a call to conscience: do you not fear God?

Do you not fear the judgment that waits when you take from others what is not yours to take? To hound children, to strip them of peace, to drive them from their homes over assets they inherited from their father is to play with the very fabric of family and faith.

Let us remember that inheritance is not just about land and property. The true inheritance Baba Keshinro left behind was his generosity, his integrity, and his love for his community. The legacy of a man is in the values he instils in his children and in the impact he makes on the lives around him.

If only we could hold onto that instead of the fleeting allure of wealth. This story is not just about the Keshinro family; it is about us all. It is a mirror held up to our society, asking us to confront the depths of our greed and the price we are willing to pay for wealth that we cannot take with us.

For the sake of Baba Keshinro’s memory and for the future of our families, may we learn to treasure our loved ones more than material gain.

May we remember that our true legacy lies not in the lands we own but in the lives we touch and the love we leave behind. Need for family cohesion Let us honour Baba Keshinro by choosing unity over division, love over greed, and family over wealth.

Let his death be a reminder that life is fragile and that the peace we bring to one another in life is the only real inheritance that endures. Conclusion May Baba Keshinro’s soul rest in peace, and may his children one day find the peace and safety their father would have wanted for them.



