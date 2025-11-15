Baba Ijesha Reportedly Freed After A’Court Overturns Conviction

Nigerian actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, better known as Baba Ijesha, has reportedly regained his freedom after spending more than three years in prison.

The update was shared by fellow actor Yomi Fabiyi, who announced on Instagram that Baba Ijesha was released on Friday following an appeal court ruling that allegedly overturned his conviction for the sexual assault of a minor.

“You are now officially FREE AND OUT. Baba Ijesha is not just back but BETTER,” Fabiyi wrote.

He further claimed that the court cleared the actor of allegations related to defiling a child, describing the previous case as a “charade.”

As of the time of reporting, Saturday Telegram has not independently verified Baba Ijesha’s release.

Baba Ijesha was arrested in April 2021 and arraigned on June 24 of the same year on a six-count charge, including indecent treatment of a child, sexual assault, and sexual assault by penetration.

In July 2022, a Lagos High Court sentenced him to 16 years imprisonment, set to run concurrently, effectively amounting to five years.

In April 2024, the actor appealed the judgment, insisting he was framed and claiming he acted according to a script allegedly given to him by a colleague.

More updates are expected as the situation develops.