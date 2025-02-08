Baba De Baba Accuses May Edochie Of Slamming Him With Defamation Suit

Share

Nigerian comedian, Baba De Baba has accused the estranged wife of Nollywood actor, Yul, May Edochie and her lawyer, Emeka Ugwuonye of trying to assassinate him.

Comedian Baba De Baba, who made these accusations in a video post on his page, said the businesswoman threatened him with a defamation suit.

In a video shared on Baba De Baba’s Instagram page, he claimed he was followed by a strange car while travelling to town.

He added that he later received a mysterious call from a strange man asking him to come for a letter from the court but he didn’t disclose the content of the letter.

The comedian claimed that the incidents are connected to May Edochie and her lawyer, who he claims are trying to silence him.

READ ALSO:

He further revealed that his son is missing, and he suspects that May Edochie and her lawyer may be responsible for the disappearance.

He affirmed that he has been advised to report the incident to the police if his son is not found within 48 hours.

Watch Video below:

Share

Please follow and like us: