Baba-Ahmed Slams Tinubu’s Silence On Shettima 2027 Rumors

Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, a former Special Adviser on political matters to President Bola Tinubu, has criticized the President for failing to directly address persistent rumors about a possible plan to replace Vice President Kashim Shettima ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Speaking on Politics Today, a live programme aired Wednesday on Channels Television, Baba-Ahmed expressed disappointment that Tinubu has allowed speculation over Shettima’s future to fester without issuing a personal statement.

“I would be very curious to find out what it is that makes all these stories about dropping him (Shettima),” Baba-Ahmed said. “To be honest, the President should have done something a long time ago.”

The political strategist, who resigned from his advisory role in the presidency three months ago, said that dismissing the issue as a mere “rumor” isn’t enough, especially considering the impact such speculation can have on public perception and party unity.

Speculation has circulated in recent months suggesting that President Tinubu may be considering replacing Vice President Shettima as his running mate for the 2027 general election.

In June, Bayo Onanuga, a senior presidential spokesperson, brushed off the rumors, calling them a “non-issue” and noting that any decision about a running mate would only be made after Tinubu accepts the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential nomination.

However, Baba-Ahmed insisted that the President’s continued silence on the matter fuels unnecessary political tension and casts doubt on internal cohesion within the APC.

“If it was truly a non-issue, the President himself should have said so,” he added.

The remarks have renewed public discourse around Tinubu’s 2027 ambitions and the stability of his alliance with Shettima, especially as political maneuvering intensifies across Nigeria.