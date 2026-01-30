Baba-Ahmed: Defections will Not Guarantee Victory For APC In 2027

‘INEC must ensure that next elections are credible’

Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed is a member of the Northern Elders Forum and a former Special Adviser on Political Matters to President Bola Tinubu. In this interview, he speaks on why the All Progressives Congress (APC) cannot push Nigeria into a one-party state and the chances of the opposition parties in the 2027 elections, among other issues, ANAYO EZUGWU reports

The All Progressives Congress (APC) under President Bola Tinubu has done what even President Olusegun Obasanjo under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) couldn’t achieve. Can we blame Tinubu and the APC for this dominating factor in our politics?

I’m afraid my thinking is slightly different. People tend to think because the APC has all these states or that APC has the country. It doesn’t have a country. Governors, senators, members of the House of Representatives have all defected. They are in the party. If you could just end up with a party, which is massively present in the country, and yet very far away from the people, you have to ask yourself first: What is the reason, what is the sense behind this phenomenon?

As we speak, I think we have about 26 or 27 governors in APC. What does this party want all these governors, all these senators, all these members of the House of Representatives for? You have to ask yourself. If it is doing so well, why is it amassing the entire political class? That’s a phenomenon we haven’t seen, as you said in your introduction.

We’ve seen something close to it, but we haven’t seen this. So, the APC is a party of the politician, of the office holder. It’s not necessarily the party of the people. There’s a difference between the two. Then you have to ask: What is this obsession with getting governors and senators to defect; everybody in the same camp?

By the time we’re talking about five, six months to the elections, you can count the number of people who are outside the APC. Now, does this guarantee the APC will just simply walk back into power? I’m afraid it doesn’t. I think the assumptions and the computations of the APC are fundamentally flawed.

They think that if they have all the governors in their kitty, they have all the legislators, they have the country. The mistake they would make is to assume that we really don’t have much to do. Yes, the opposition is weak, they’ve got all the governors, all the money in the world to come back but they have to face the people.

It is true that that most of these governors don’t represent the totality of the interests of the people of their states but you know what they say about political structure. Don’t you think that these are the structures that we’re talking about?

Let me disagree with you, with Lagos as an example. I think Lagos is a loud statement of complacency. President Bola Tinubu just simply took it for granted that Lagos was his in the 2023 elections. But the ethnic complexion of Lagos State has changed in the last 25 years beyond what anybody understood. Peter Obi played a fundamentally and basically ethnic card in Lagos and it worked for him.

So, I’m afraid I’m going to disagree with you about Lagos. Lagos is not a very good example to make in terms of having structures. This was his home state but if the governorship election had happened on the same day they would have lost Lagos. He lost Lagos in the presidential election and it quickly recalibrated ahead of the governorship election.

The flaw in the thinking of the APC is that because they’ve got all these huge numbers of politicians they’ve got the country. They are wrong. They still have a huge amount of work to do

Somebody was asking me a few days ago about what I think about the contemplation of a one-party state and a one-day election. And I told him, forget it. It won’t happen. It is too dangerous and too difficult to organise. But that’s not what we’re talking about. We are talking about structures.

When you talk about structures, basically you’re talking about money, the money to keep loyalists in place and the money for the loyalists to buy votes on election day. So, we need to get back. If what we see here represents the actual spread of the APC across the country, two things have to happen. One is you have to hope that we actually have credible, free and fair elections, so that the votes of the people reflect this spread.

This is very important, and many times people don’t take this into consideration. I was involved in the 2015 elections. We never had anything like this. But I will remind you that in the 2015 elections, President Muhammadu Buhari simply painted the entire North with his APC colours and got huge numbers of votes from other parts of the country.

The people voted against politicians. And he won that election against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Now, I think the flaw in the argument and in the thinking of the APC is that because they’ve got all these huge numbers of politicians, all of them clamouring to come back, they’ve got the country. They are wrong. They still have a huge amount of work to do.

Are you saying that these defections don’t amount to President Tinubu or APC winning re-election?

No, it doesn’t. It doesn’t. They have to do two basic things, and they are very difficult. One, they have to vastly improve the perception of their record because it’s very poor.

I’m just coming from the street. I’m basically a person of the street now, and I can tell you, they do not command the kind of support among the poor people that they think they have.

So, in your opinion, the APC is presently unpopular…

It’s a party of the elite. It’s a party of office holders. It’s a party of people who are virtually guaranteed. They believe that they don’t have to do anything to get back to power. That is a very, very bad thinking. They believe that they don’t need to convince Nigerians that they may not have done as well as we wanted in security, in economy, in education, in infrastructure because they have all these politicians.

These politicians have all the money and they believe that they have all the money and will buy all the votes. There can be a breaking point where the citizen, the voter will say no, I’m sorry. But like I said, it depends really on whether we have a free and fair election.

And I’m very reluctant to give a verdict on this. And yet it is absolutely vital that the 2027 elections are conducted in a free and credible manner because if it is not, whatever size the APC has, if somebody attempts to tamper, and they shouldn’t, with all these politicians saying, we have all these structures and we will just simply sleep through the voting day, and come back. They should not tamper with the electoral process.

Do you think in this day and time that it is possible, especially under the leadership of the current chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), you think that someone can want to rig the 2027 election?

Elections are not rigged from Abuja; they are rigged on the field. They are rigged at polling units, collation points. The technology that we are trying to see if we can get completely in place, between now and 2027, the transmission of election results is no system that cannot be tampered with.

Now, two things are likely to be vital in terms of giving the APC the confidence that having a room full of politicians guarantees you a return. One is that these politicians will go out and campaign in order to convince Nigerians but there are a lot of governors with massive problems in their states.

They have defected and they are now in the safe room, thinking that they are guaranteed coming back. They are openly offending the population. They haven’t performed well and suddenly they are now wearing a different jersey and they think they can play against their former team and win. The point I’m making is that complacency and arrogance are the two things that can follow this kind of spread.

You blamed the loss of President Tinubu in Lagos for complacency; do you think similar complacency can replace itself?

There’s another reason. Wait and see in the next three or four months when the APC implodes. For every position, governor, senators, members of the House of Representatives, there are likely to be four or five people who legitimately expect that they will get a ticket.

There are loyalists, people who have served this party for the last 10, 15, 20 years. There are defectors who have come in with bags of money thinking they will just simply walk into a ticket. There are other fixers who think they can guarantee who gets that ticket or not. These are people who would wait and see. If they don’t get that ticket, they have no business being in the APC.

The loyalty of the APC big man is very short. They are there only for one and only one reason, to get power. If he doesn’t get a ticket, what’s he doing in the party? They’ll walk out. For every position, you are going to see three or four people and President Tinubu is not going to be able to sit in the Villa and say this is what will happens. He doesn’t have the capacity to do this.

He doesn’t have the power to do this. The party itself doesn’t have the power to do this. I saw a few weeks ago the President inaugurating a reconciliation committee. Reconciliation committee for a party that is gulping up everybody, it’s because they anticipate trouble. That’s good thinking actually. They are anticipating trouble. My thinking is it’s quite possible that the remnants of PDP and African Democratic Congress (ADC) might actually reap where they didn’t sow. Right now ADC is waiting for a miracle. PDP is virtually gone but not entirely.

PDP is actually the strongest party after APC although sprinkled across the country. I had a very interesting conversation with a very prominent PDP person and I said explain to me what you are still doing in this party that has virtually been demolished between APC and very sensitive state structures and governance structures including the judiciary.

He said: We are waiting for these same people who walked out to walk back. And I said yes, I know there is likely to be an implosion within APC: Do you think they will come back to the PDP. He said where else would they go. For every one governorship position, you are going to have five or six strong and powerful contenders.

Who is going to suppress the fight if everybody has these structures and everybody is a very powerful person;; both the loyalists and the defectors? And if the President gets involved or the party at the very highest level gets involved in terms of choosing the candidate, what about the others? So, there will be an implosion.

So, ADC can leave its door open. If I was advising ADC, I would say since you guys are not busy telling the country what you would do differently from President Tinubu you are waiting for a convention to decide who flies the flag, maybe you will wait for a miracle as there will be a huge number of APC people who will walk out in anger.

The average politician is just simply interested in office, in a ticket, and in winning an election. If he doesn’t get it, he will move to the next place. So, both ADC and PDP are well placed to benefit from this but what they make of it is a different issue entirely. Don’t also rule out some kind of electoral alliance between ADC and PDP.