Baba-Ahmed: Crisis Will Engulf ADC After Atiku Gets Presidential Ticket

A former spokesperson for the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has predicted that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) may suffer internal crisis and defections after its convention ahead of the 2027 presidential election, citing a clash of interests within the party.

Speaking yesterday on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Baba-Ahmed said former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is likely to emerge as the party’s presidential candidate – a development he believes could trigger a mass exodus of members.

According to him, several interests within the party would feel sidelined if Atiku secures the ticket. “ADC will bleed after its convention because almost certainly Vice President Atiku Abubakar will get the ticket. When he does, some people will walk out,” BabaAhmed said.