Baay Realty Trains Over 1000 Nigerian Youths On Real Estate Opportunities

A firm with a bias for real estate, Baay Realty has trained over 1000 Nigerian youths on real estate opportunities in a bid to equip them with the requisite skills and knowledge needed to free themselves from the challenges of unemployment.

In his remarks at the Workshop held on Monday at the University of Lagos Business School, the Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Baay Realty, Segun Adegoke, said participants were introduced to an in-depth sales training curriculum painstakingly designed to empower them with the skills needed to thrive in the competitive world of real estate sales.

Segun imagined a future where financial stability is not just a dream but a reality, making the dream come true by providing an exclusive chance for the participants to “earn six figures” in the rest of the years.

The Founder asked the participants to bid farewell to unemployment and welcome a brighter tomorrow filled with prosperity and success.

Adegoke said the government cannot do it alone; Hence, private organisations should play their part in complementing the role of government.

