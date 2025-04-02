Baale Of Mafowoku Sends SoSTo Sanwo-Olu Over Canal Drainage, Others In Community

Share

The Baale of Mafowoku Community in the Ladi-Lak/ Bariga area of Bariga LCDA, a Suburb in Lagos State, High Chief Ariyo Osu has sent a Save our Soul to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, to revisit the issue of canal drainage at the Ladi-Lak byepass, linking Bariga axis, that has become an eyesore and a disturbing white elephant project.

The canal drainage through Mafowoku, chanelling charlieboy axis is now perceived as white elephant project filled with dirt, garbage.

According to the Bale, in a statement signed by his Personal Assistant, Mrs Christie Adebayo and made available to New Telegraph, the Canal “is stagnant; it does not flow easily, causing it to overflow its level, thereby posing danger of flood during raining season.”

This he said is the reason he is sending out the Save Our Soul (S.O.S) distressed message to the Government for intervention.

“Initially, the government had visited the Canal, ridding it of market stalls, shanties, evicted occupants of the illegal stalls located to the said Canal. We expected them to do regular routine supervision.”

Chief Ariyo-osu who made the call ahead Ramadan Fasting exercise by Muslim brothers and sisters held recently, however reminded the Government to complete the construction of Dewunmi, Ayinke, Bailey Streets linking Ladi-Lak Street/ Bariga axis.

“It was a positive plan that the government embarked on reconstruction of the above-stated streets, especially Bailey Street. The later (Bailey) had been abandoned for over 5-years after initial attempt to construct it.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

