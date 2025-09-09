B737-800: Boeing Welcomes Deal With United Nigeria

…as airline signs deal with South West Airlines

One of Nigeria’s policies of Cape Town Practice Direction aimed at bolstering domestic airlines’ capabilities and asset financing may be starting to yield results, as United Nigeria Airlines announced the signing of a landmark aircraft sale and purchase agreement with Southwest Airlines for the delivery of six Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

This directive aims to lower costs, particularly airline insurance, facilitate aircraft dry leasing, enhance investor confidence, and speed up aircraft repossession by providing clear legal processes for creditors and ensuring adherence to international standards for aircraft leasing and financing.

This strategic acquisition and fleet expansion mark a new phase in United Nigeria Airlines’ strategic plan and growth. Speaking during the signing ceremony at the corporate campus of Southwest Airlines in Dallas, USA, Boeing’s vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing for Africa, Anbessie Yitbarek, said: “We are pleased to welcome United Nigeria Airlines to the 737 family with its first 737-800”.

He said the 737-800 would provide United Nigeria Airlines with superior reliability, fuel efficiency and high-value returns operators require in today’s competitive market. This acquisition was brokered in partnership with SkyWorks Holdings, LLC. Chief Commercial Officer of SkyWorks Holdings, LLC, Anders Hebrand, said: “We’re pleased to have partnered with Southwest Airlines as they continue to restructure and modernise their fleet.

“With United Nigeria Airlines, these top-of-the-line 737- 800s have found a great home in the growing African aviation market, where they will be productive for many more years to come.” The Boeing 737-800, renowned for its advanced technology and design enhancements that improve performance, efficiency, and passenger comfort, will enable United Nigeria Airlines to broaden its domestic, regional, and international operations, enhance efficiency and capacity, and strengthen Nigeria’s competitive edge in global aviation.

This agreement represents not only the acquisition of aircraft but also a ground-breaking opportunity for collaboration with Southwest Airlines, one of America’s most reliable and profitable operators of the B737NG family.

With impressive fuel efficiency due to its advanced aerodynamics and efficient engines, the 737-800 significantly reduces operational costs and minimises environmental impact. Its versatile range of approximately 2,935 nautical miles will allow United Nigeria Airlines to serve both short-haul and medium-haul routes effectively, optimising our networks.

The spacious cabin enhances passenger comfort with wider seats, larger overhead bins, and improved lighting, accommodating up to 189 passengers in a single-class configuration. “After four years of solid and reliable operations by United Nigeria Airlines, the Boeing 737-800 upgrade will pave the way for a more profitable expansion and growth,” said Professor Obiora Okonkwo, Executive Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines.

He said the new fleet will enable the carrier to operate new flights into approved domestic, regional and international destinations, lift more passengers and cargo at competitive fares, and provide efficient point-to-point travel, helping Nigerians and other African travellers to eliminate inefficient stopovers and save valuable time.

In addition, he noted that this acquisition will generate thousands of direct and indirect jobs, boosting Nigeria’s economic development and growth in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s policies. Okonkwo added: “We must put on record the strong support we have received from Boeing throughout the entire process and the promise for continued support to ensure a smooth entry into service and operation of the fleet. The excellent maintenance culture of Southwest Airlines, which is in line with United Nigeria Airlines’ culture, motivated us to make the acquisition.