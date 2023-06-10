B-Red Reveals How Burna Boy Chase After Davido’s Car Screaming ‘I Love You’ (Video)

The cousin of Afrobeats singer, Davido, B-Red has revealed how Burna Boy chased after Davido and his car in Port Harcourt, Rivers State screaming “I love you” like a fan.

B-Red revelation is coming barely 24 hours after the afrobeat music legend, Burna Boy reacts to Davido’s comment describing him as a ‘new cat’.

Speaking in an interview with “Echo Room” B-Red, a famous musician, revealed his past encounter with the two sensational singers, Wizkid and Burna Boy.

According to him, he was with Wizkid on a certain day when Wizkid asked him who is the new musician that is claiming to have the baddest song in the industry.

In response to him, B-Red said he told Wwizkid that, the new musician is his cousin, Davido, and his coming big into the music scene.

However, narrating his first encounter with Burna Boy, B-Red said he saw the African Giant for the first time in Port Harcourt and he chase after him and Davido shouting “I love you B-Red; I love you Davido”.

He said, “First day I met Burna Boy in PH he was running after I and Davido’s car screaming ‘I love you’ ” – B-Red reveals. Photo Credit: Davido. Source: Instagram.

“This comes after Davido revealed during an interview that he and WizKid are the two singers to succeed in the music industry before new cats like Burna Boy and others.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CtRjgf-o_D5/?igshid=ZWQyN2ExYTkwZQ==