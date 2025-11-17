Nigerian singer Adebayo Adeleke, better known as B Red, has reportedly stunned comedian, Trinity Guy, with a N10 million gift during a promotional event in Ibadan, Oyo State.

B Red, son of Governor Ademola Adeleke and cousin of Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, gave this huge sum of money on Saturday, November 15.

According to a video posted by the Trinity Guy, the comedian was visibly emotional and could not hold his composure, screaming, “Nigeria! Davido’s brother B Red has given me N10m, Nigerians, please help me thank him abeg. 30 BG for life. Thank you so much. My life don change.”

The comedian was also seen rolling on the floor to show his appreciation for B Red’s gesture.

He appealed to Nigerians to stream B Red’s new song titled ‘Bend Down Select,’ saying that the song is on all platforms.

The content creator, a longtime Davido fan, became emotional as B Red announced the gift onstage shortly after Trinity Guy’s recent backstage meeting with Davido, saying the encounter with Davido had opened “new doors of blessing” in his life.

The video has since gone viral, drawing mixed reactions on X.

While many users praised the act of generosity within the entertainment industry, others expressed skepticism about the authenticity of the gesture.

B Red is a Nigerian singer and member of Davido’s music collective, known for hits and his association with the DMW (Davido Music Worldwide) label.