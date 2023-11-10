B-Red, Davido’s Cousin Undergoes Knee Surgery In US

Nigerian singer and son of Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, Adebayo Adeleke, better known as B-Red has undergone surgery on his left knee in the United States.

The news of his knee surgery which was performed at an undisclosed medical facility in Atlanta, USA was announced on his official Instagram page on Thursday.

However, not disclosing what could have led to having knee surgery, he shared the good news as he expressed gratitude to God, thanking him for a successful knee surgery.

While expressing gratitude to God for the successful surgery, he said he “can walk again.”

He wrote, “Thank God for a successful surgery on my left knee. Gratitude always. Now I can walk again. Glory be to God.”

His fans and colleagues slide to the comment section to congratulate him and wish him a quick recovery.

B-Red is a Nigerian singer. Primarily known as Davido‘s cousin, his career as a solo act started in 2013 with the release of the single “Insane Girl”; the song features vocals from Davido and was produced by Shizzi.