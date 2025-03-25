B-Bodogwu: NCS Cautions Shippers, Agents Against Refusal To Onboard

Share

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has introduced the B-Bodogwu Data Window System, an indigenous registration portal for shippers, terminal agents, and traders, aimed at establishing a single national data system operated by the service.

Speaking during a training session for terminal operators, traders, and shippers on the new B-Bodogwu Customs System, the Controller of the Kano/Jigawa Area Command, Abubakar, emphasized that the initiative enhances security and efficiency, ensuring that customs operations remain locally controlled and managed.

Abubakar highlighted that the NCS has demonstrated competence, commitment, and dedication in transitioning from third-party service providers to the B-Bodogwu system, which translates to “Reliable Border System.”

“This system introduces new features designed for speed, reliability, transparency, and compliance,” he said.

The Controller warned that any terminal operator not integrated into the B-Bodogwu system will no longer be able to operate in Nigeria.

To ensure compliance, Customs is actively training terminal operators, shippers, traders, and licensed agents on onboarding their licenses into the system.

“We are urging all stakeholders to onboard now because once the management fully implements B-Bodogwu, those who fail to register will be left without access.

“Agents must also register with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) as part of the operational regulations,” Abubakar explained.

He further said that the Customs Management aims to achieve a single national entry window with unified data movement, which requires strict adherence to the new system.

“This system promotes compliance and reduces irregularities in agents’ dealings with Customs, thereby enhancing transparency in trade facilitation,” he added.

Abubakar revealed that over 16,000 declarations have been processed on the B-Bodogwu system between January 2025 and now. He assured stakeholders that B-Bodogwu operates on an independent network with minimal downtime, ensuring uninterrupted service availability.

