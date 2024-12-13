B.A.U Honours Olubadan With Honorary Degree Of Doctor Of Science 

Share

British American University (BAU), has conferred on Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Dr Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin, Ige Olakulehin 1, the honorary degree of Doctor of Science (DSc Honoris Causa) in Leadership and Corporate Governance.

According to a statement signed by Mr Olugbenga Ayodele, the Chief Press Secretary to The Olubadan of Ibadanland, made available to Saturday Telegraph, the monarch was also on Thursday conferred with the Fellowship of the University at his palace located at Oke Aremo, Ibadan.

Receiving the award on behalf of Olubadan of Ibadanland, the Royal Majesty Oba Barr. Tajudeen Abimbola Ajibola the Balogun of Ibadanland, appreciated the world-renowned University for deeming it to confer the award. He recognized the value of the Honorary Doctorate Degree awarded and the Fellowship of the University conferred.

Earlier in his speech, the President/Chancellor and Chairman of the Council. Prof.Dr.Muhammad Ayinla Omolaja described Olubadan as an embodiment of Leadership and Corporate Governance as a family head, community leader, military leader, business tycoon and paramount first-class traditional ruler.

Prof. Muhammad Omolaja further revealed the attributes of Olubadan as a great leader and Elder Statesman given to the people of Ibadanland, Nigeria, Africa and the whole world to make meaningful contributions to the peaceful co-existence and development of the human race.

Accompanying the President/Chancellor and the Chairman of British American University were Dr. Idris Olufunmilayo Adetutu, Dr Ogunode Sunday, Prof.Peter Ekong, Dr. Gbadamosi Olakunle, Prof.Oludare Okusanya among others.

Gracing the occasion were His Royal Majesty Oba Kolawole Adegbola, the Otun Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Salaudeen Hamidu Ajibade, Ekerin Olubadan of Ibadanland, other traditional title holders and other invited guests.

