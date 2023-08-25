Azuri Music Just Getting Started – Akorede Asunni

Earlier this year, a Valentine-themed record titled “Who’s Your Guy” by a rising singer called Spyro caught fire on digital service providers, becoming one of the streamed songs in Nigeria and establishing the artist’s profile.

A further remix with Afrobeats icon, Tiwa Savage, further pushed the song’s reach and definitively established the song as one of the most popular songs from this year.

The initial digital success of “Who’s Your Guy” came partly as a result of his music distribution partner, Azuri Music, a Lagos-based music technology firm that has been rising in popularity for a while now.

Established by entrepreneur, Akorede Asunni, in 2021, Azuri Music has become one of the most instantly recognisable music distribution companies operating in Lagos’ famously cutthroat music industry.

The secret to his and the firm; success has been a focus on the the youthful talent that can be easily overlooked by an industry in search of viral trends and hits. “I just basically believe in young guys and the underdogs,” Asunni explains.

“People who you conventionally would not give a chance. Obviously, like every Nigerian, I’m a sucker for a grass to grace story. ‘Nobody expected this person to do this thing or this thing to happen like this, but then, it just happened.’ I think that basically was the crux of my decision.”

Since starting his firm two years ago, success has been pretty much a given, starting with the breakout of 2021 star, BabyBoy AV. Per Asunni, it’s not been easy but he and his team have kept at it regardless.

“ It’s not been an easy journey,” he notes. “I think that pretty much AV’s “Big Thug Boys” was a win that got us going. Then there was AV’s “Confession.”

Basically, AV was a win. Then, I met a kid called Spy Shitta. I really was excited about him and his project. “Whine” was a really great record. It still has potential, but it really went a long way.

“Timi Dakolo’s “Everything Will Be Okay.” “Amen” was a really big record. It gets to a point where it’s not just distribution that breaks a record. It’s a combination of a lot of factors. I’ll just say that distribution is the icing on the cake. Everything comes together, and then, you go just do your own bit.”

In conversation, Korede is passionate about just being at the start of his journey with Azuri and hoping to create the pipelines that power Nigerian music for the foreseeable future.

“I think that the future is us as a country, a people to make sure that we build enough structures to help the younger generation,” he said.

“Obviously, even if you are not the biggest artiste in the world, you know that by the time you start your journey, you’ll be able to see sustenance to keep you going.

“I’m not saying you have to be the biggest superstar, but you can just be on the come-up and try to start this journey, and then, avenues for monetisation should be available to you.”