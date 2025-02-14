Azuka Moweta goes global with Ekobe music

Share

Highlife musician, Azuka Moweta’s dream of going global with Ekobe style of highlife music has finally come to pass.

This follows the recent international release of his 8 tracks album by Odogwu Entertainment and the plans of a big worldwide remix in a compilation album by famous World class DJ Captain Planet due for release in June 2025.

News of radio stations in the US already slamming and celebrating the unique sound is rife.

The Asaba, Delta State-born Moweta cut his teeth as a vocalist of repute from the childhood tutelage of a village singing group led by Mrs Ogbuoba.

He also went on to join late Anioma music crooner Uche Nwalama providing backing vocals to many of his famous songs.

He later was with reverred Morocco Maduka before hitting it out with his own Anioma Brothers Band.

In 2018, his first album featuring Olisa na lu ekene and Soso chinaedum dropped making enough impact for Odogwu Entertainment to discover and resolve to take his music international.

The new album include the famous track Ekobe Global as well as ije uwa bu afia, onye ma azu uwa, Egwu Asagba Ahaba, nne bu ogo.

Other songs include onwe nne nwe ji n’oba and a host of others.

These songs are already on world music platforms making waves.

In a telephone chat with

Head at Odogwu Entertainment, famous international broadcaster and showbiz promoter Nnamdi Moweta he said “all of us at Odogwu Entertainment including our creative Director Kenechukwu Ibedu and international partner Lucas Silva of Palenque Records saw enormous potential in Azuka’s music as it fits into the mission and vision of Odogwu Entertainment to promote African music beyond borders.

We have done this for many years.

Odogwu Entertainment has been involved in the promotions and advancement of many African music and musicians including Chief Stephen Osita Osadebe (Infact Odogwu Entertainment produced Osadebes last album Kedu America as well as others )

Just last summer, we produced a world class concert for Okwy Osadebe beamed World wide at the Grand Performances in Los Angeles.

The buzz generated over the concert is still on.

Also speaking, Kenechukwu Ibedu noted that Odogwu Entertainment has big ambition to promote world tours with its talented roster of artistes ensuring that the richness of Anioma highlife as well as African music continues to inspire and captivate the world. Tours are also being arranged for Nigeria.

On how he feels about his new musical excapades, Azuka Moweta enthused: “It is a dream come true.”

