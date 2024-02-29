Azuh Arinze Out With Journalism Book, Dedicates To Dele Giwa, Dimgba Igwe

The publisher/editor-in-chief of YES INTERNATIONAL! Magazine, Azuh Arinze is out with a new book.

Entitled Anything And Everything Journalism, the 448-page book is dedicated to two of Nigeria’s greatest journalists whose sudden deaths shook the nation, Dele Giwa and Dimgba Igwe.

Giwa, one of Nigeria’s most colourful and charismatic journalists, was the founding editor of Newswatch. He was killed via a parcel bomb on 19th October 1986.

Igwe on the other hand, was an astute journalist and founded The Sun newspaper alongside his “twin brother”, Mike Awoyinfa. He died under controversial circumstances on 6th September 2014.

Anything And Everything Journalism could be rightly summed up as the “Bible” of journalism. It features 37 detailed and diligently conducted interviews with some of the best and brightest journalists that this country has produced on how they made it to the top, and cuts across print, broadcast and online.

Among them are Segun Osoba, Ray Ekpu, Bayo Onanuga, Mike Awoyinfa, Dele Momodu, Femi Adesina, Reuben Abati, Olusegun Adeniyi, Azu Ishiekwene, Simon Kolawole, Ikechukwu Amaechi, Gbenga Omotoso, Dare Babarinsa, Musikilu Mojeed, Dotun Oladipo and Lanre Idowu.

Also included are Eze Anaba, Christopher Isiguzo, Ali M. Ali, Bisi Olatilo, Larry Izamoje, Soni Irabor, Adesuwa Onyenokwe, Femi Sowoolu, Bimbo Oloyede, Seye Kehinde, Louis Odion, Gbenga Adefaye, Funke Egbemode, Lekan Otufodunrin, Ibim Semenitari, Shola Oshunkeye, etc.

On why he dedicated the book to Dele Giwa and Dimgba Igwe, the author, Azuh Arinze said: “It’s first and foremost, to ensure that their memory continues to live, especially in a profession they gave their all. And secondly, because the works of our heroes past must never be in vain.”

Shedding more light on the book, he revealed that it took him years to have a one-on-one session with all those featured in the book. Adding that he embarked on the massive project because of his love for the profession. Also, because he wants up-and-coming journalists, aspiring journalists, current practitioners and even lovers of the noble profession to know and understand that it could be rewarding if practiced professionally and without cutting corners.

According to respected journalist, columnist and biographer, Dr Lasisi Olagunju who wrote the foreword: “I strongly recommend this book to students of journalism, practising journalists, persons in public relations and image management and to all who seek to understand why journalists do what they do and how they do it.”

Anything And Everything Journalism will be presented to the public, alongside Azuh’s other book, My Story Of Many Colours, on Monday, 25th March 2024, at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Kofo Abayomi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Dr. Dakuku Peterside, former DG of NIMASA, will be the chairman. The books’ reviewer is Chief Uche Nworah, PhD, former MD, Anambra Broadcasting Service; the Royal Father of the Day is HRM Oba Michael Odunayo Ajayi, Elerinmo of Erinmo Kingdom while the Books’ Presenter is Otunba Bimbo Ashiru, Chairman, Odu’a Investment Company Nigeria Limited.

Among the special guests expected are Mr. Udeme Ufot, MFR, GMD SO&U, Lady Onyeka Onwenu, MFR, accomplished musician, Dr. Tunji Olugbodi, Executive Vice Chairman, Verdant Zeal, Rotarian Ify Ejezie, District Governor, Rotary International, District 9110, Rotarian Wole Kukoyi, Incoming District Governor, Rotary International, District 9111, Rotarian Femi Adenekan, Incoming District Governor, Rotary International, District 9112, Rotarian Omotunde Lawson, First Female District Governor, Rotary International, District 9110, etc.

The event which will begin at 11 am prompt will be anchored by Gbenga Adeyinka 1st.

My Story Of Many Colours and Anything And Everything Journalism are Azuh’s 8th and 9th books. The previous ones were The CEO’s Bible 1 & 2, Success Is Not Served A La Carte, A Taste Of Success, Conversations With Showbiz Stars, Encounters: Lessons From My Journalism Career and Tested And Trusted Success Secrets Of The Rich And Famous.