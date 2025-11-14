Azuh Arinze Becomes NGE Fellow

The 21st All Nigeria Editors Conference (ANEC), held from November 11–14, 2025, at the magnificent Aso Villa and NAF Centre in Abuja, will be remembered for many reasons – its robust conversations, its galaxy of eminent speakers, and its firm focus on national cohesion.

But for Azuh Arinze, Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of YES INTERNATIONAL! Magazine, it was the final day that proved most unforgettable, as he was formally conferred with the prestigious Fellowship of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) – an honour both well deserved and warmly applauded.

Themed “Democratic Governance and National Cohesion: The Role of Editors,” the conference assembled the highest echelon of Nigeria’s political, media, security and thought leaders.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who graced the occasion as Special Guest of Honour, delivered remarks underscoring the indispensable role of a free and responsible press in safeguarding national stability.

The keynote address by Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State resonated deeply, as he spoke passionately about the responsibility of editors in shaping democratic narratives, holding public office accountable and bridging Nigeria’s complex socio-political divides.

Other distinguished contributors were Alhaji Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation; Mr Peter Obi, former Governor of Anambra State and Labour Party presidential candidate; Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, former Governor of Rivers State and ex-Minister of Transportation; and General Lucky Irabor (rtd.), former Chief of Defence Staff. Their perspectives enriched the conference with remarkable clarity and candour.

The event was jointly chaired by two towering figures – His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Saad Abubakar, Sultan of Sokoto, and Prince Nduka Obaigbena, Chairman of ThisDay and Arise News Media Group. Both leaders commended the Guild for elevating excellence and reinforcing professional standards.

When the Fellowship announcement was made, the hall erupted in applause. With characteristic humility – yet visibly moved – Azuh Arinze stepped forward to receive the honour.

“This Fellowship means a lot to me,” he said, smiling broadly as he returned to his seat. “It is a beautiful reminder that dedication, consistency and integrity still count in our profession. I am grateful to the Nigerian Guild of Editors, and I dedicate this honour to every journalist who wakes up daily to tell the stories that matter.”

Azuh Arinze’s journalism journey has been one of passion, persistence and purpose.

He began his career in the bustling Lagos media landscape 30 years ago, cutting his teeth as an IT student at FAME Weekly, armed with curiosity and a hunger to learn.

Over the years, he rose steadily and impressively, distinguishing himself through his flair for human-interest stories, compelling interviews and thorough investigative reporting.

He became widely celebrated during his inspiring years at National Encomium (later Encomium Weekly), where he served as Editor for eight uninterrupted years.

His editorial brilliance also flourished at Reel Stars, where he also served as Editor, helping to redefine entertainment journalism with depth, credibility and flair.

Today, he is best known as the Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of YES INTERNATIONAL! Magazine, a platform that continues to set standards in personality, lifestyle and development journalism.

Through the magazine, his interviews with leading figures across politics, business, media and entertainment have become reference points for students, creators and seasoned professionals.

Beyond print, Azuh is an accomplished author of nine widely regarded books that explore success, leadership and the power of storytelling. As a media entrepreneur and mentor, he has played a pivotal role in nurturing young journalists and promoting ethical, impactful journalism.

His contributions to the media profession have earned him multiple honours over the decades, and his elevation as a Fellow of the Nigerian Guild of Editors stands as a crowning recognition.

He holds a Master’s degree in Public Administration, a BSc in Public Administration and an HND in Mass Communication – and is currently back in school, pursuing further studies.