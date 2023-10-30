Azubuike, Da Silva, Oludemi win Providus Bank Grand Slam Laurels

Nora Azubuike, Destiny Da Silva, and Ayodeji Oludemi were major winners on the final day of the Providus Bank Grand Slam Tennis competition which took place at Ikoyi Club 1938.

The event, which started on October 19, ended on October 28 with interesting and exciting contests where winners emerged. Azubuike defeated Ejehiwease Effiong in straight sets of 6-3, 6-1 to emerge as the ladies’ singles champion.

In the men’s singles A final, Destiny Da Silva defeated Rume Dubre 6-2, 6-2 to win the title, just as Ayodeji Oludemi defeated Felix Akoh 6-4, 6-2 in the final of the men’s singles B contest.

The chairman of the Ikoyi Club tennis section, Akeem Mustafa,, expressed satisfaction about the standard exhibited by the participants of the competition.

“It was a week full of fun and excitement, as members enjoyed themselves all through. We thank our sponsors for bringing this excitement to the club. We need more of this to further boost the bonding among members,” Mustapha said.

In the men’s veterans final, Edet Akpaso defeated Bola Ayorinde 3-0 (scratch), while in the super veterans’ finals, lnnocent Ihebuzor defeated Walter Jibunoh 7-5, 6-3.