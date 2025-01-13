Azimuth Shipping Lines Junior Tennis Meet Starts At LLTC

Share

The 7th edition of the annual Azimuth Shipping Lines Junior Tennis Championships serves off today at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Courts, Race Course, Onikan, Lagos.

Young boys and girls will compete in various categories of the U-12, U-14 and U-16 levels in the next week in an attempt to clinch laurels in the developmental event.

The young smashers outside Lagos arrived for competition only on Saturday as administrative and technical officials of the tournament put the final touches to the preparation for the event.

Yesterday, at the LLTC, the venue of the events, over 100 participants from various parts of the country were screened to further demonstrate the desire of the organisers to curb age cheats and ensure a true winner emerges in all the cadres of the competition.

Preliminaries of the event start early on Monday in the tennis courts of the LLTC as the young players try to navigate their way into the crucial stages of the competition.

Captain Stephen Owolabi Martins MD/ CEO of Azimuth Shipping Lines, the sponsors, said he was expecting a highly thrilling event.

Share

Please follow and like us: