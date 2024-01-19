Azimuth Junior Tennis Meet in Final Stage

The Azimuth Shipping Lines Junior Tennis Champion- ships, which began on Monday, January 15, is gradually entering the final stages. Over 250 young tennis players are taking part in the tournament at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club in Onikan, Lagos.

Stephen Owolabi Martins, the Managing Director of Azimuth Shipping Lines, sponsors of the meet, is excited over the turnout of players for the competition.

“This is huge, and since the start, the ongoing event should be one of the best in terms of numbers as we speak. We are happy that it is getting better with time,” Martins said.