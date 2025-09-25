Azikiwe Targets Underprivileged Citizens For Skill Devt

Chairman of Aazik Group, Dr Frank Azikiwe, has announced a new empowerment initiative aimed at addressing unemployment and poverty among Nigeria’s underprivileged citizens.

Known for his consistent charity efforts and donations across the country, Azikiwe is now focusing on a new frontier: equipping disadvantaged young people with practical, indemand vocational skills. The initiative, which will, officially launched later this year, will provide training opportunities in areas such as vehicle servicing, carpentry, welding, tiling, and other highdemand trades.

The goal is to create a pathway for self-sufficiency, entrepreneurship, and sustainable livelihoods, particularly for young Nigerians who have been left behind by formal education systems.

Speaking on the program, Azikiwe said: “Charity should not only be about providing short-term relief; it must also empower people to build lasting value for themselves and their communities. “By targeting technical and vocational skills, we are giving a new class of underprivileged citizens the tools to transform their future.”