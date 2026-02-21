Azikel Group Debunks Scholarship Scam Allegation

The management of Azikel Group has dismissed a report stating that the Aviation Scholarship programme it designed to empower young indigenes of the state is a scam, but that it’s a genuine project with no political colouration.

Recall that an online platform had put out a report with the caption “Bayelsa Pilot trainee sues Azikel Founder N1BN over alleged Aviation Scholarship Scam,” but Mr. Austin Ebipade, Lead Communications Officer of the company, said in a statement that Azikel Aviation Training programme is a self-prestigious philanthropic initiative designed to support Bayelsa youths aspiring for aviation training in pilots for helicopter, fixed wing aeroplane and aircraft maintenance engineering.

The statement reads: “The programme is devoid of any political affiliation or any financial benefit to the sponsor, it was for the sole purpose of supporting Young Bayelsans, who are interested in pursuit of aviation carrier and to obtain the best training and return to Nigeria.”

He reiterated that there’s no ambiguity that the President of Azikel Group, Dr Eruani Azibapu CFR, the sponsor of the philanthropic gesture, is a successful businessman not a politician and neither interested in contesting for Bayelsa State 2027 governorship election or any political office.

Ebipade averred that the management provided all instructional materials free of charge to applicants, adding that they were duly informed of the three stages which include age limit of 25 to 35, applicants must pass the computer base test after studying the instructional materials provided by the company.

Ebipade said that the character vetting and stress test was designed to halt any form of distrust or tendency for candidates possible plan to elope from the United States upon been sent abroad.

“While undergoing the in-house training, the two successful candidates, Kariyal Daukoru and Ebilatei Amabebe were paid net monthly allowance of N205,200 (Two Hundred and Five Thousand Two Hundred Naira Only).

“It will be recalled that the CBT was conducted on February 28 and the duo began the in-house programme in March 2024, with monthly allowances, and their responsibility was to understudy in-house engineers and pilots at the Aviation Hanger, which will give the management a better opportunity to access their character and personality.”