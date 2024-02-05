Aziegbemi, Flays Kidnap Of Nine PDP Electoral Officials In Edo

…Says Ward Delegates Congress the best by PDP

The Chairman of the Edo State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Tony Aziegbemi, on Monday flayed the kidnap of nine electoral officials billed to conduct the ad-hoc delegate congress for Etsako Central Local Government Area of Edo State, but was kidnapped on their way to the LG from Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Aziegbemi also commended the Sunday, February 4, 2024 Ward Delegates Congress organized to select 3 delegates from each ward ahead the February 22nd Primary of the party, declaring it as the best ward congress that has ever been organized by the party.

Aziegbemi, while addressing journalists at the state Secretariat of the party in Benin City,Edo State, said “it was unfortunate that the nine PDP electoral officers were kidnapped on their way to Etsako Central Local Government.

But security agencies are working to see that the abducted officials are released and reunited with their families.

“We had only one incident and it was that the vehicle conveying electoral officers for Etsako Central was abducted and we are yet to see them now. The Commissioner of Police and other security agencies were called upon,the DPO and the vigilante groups were tagged on the issue and unfortunately as at the time we were closing the congress, nobody has heard about the electoral officers.

Continuing he said, “the panel in their wisdom have to leave out Etsako Central which was supposed to have 31 delegates.

“The panel in their wisdom has seen that it will not have effect on the overall conduct of the party primary on the 22nd of February,this year.”

Commending the congress he said.

“On the 4th of February ,the PDP in Edo State through the National Working Committee organized a 3 man ad-hoc delegate.

“I have never ever seen a well organized and transparent ad-hoc delegate congress like this. I have been in PDP since 1999.I have not seen one like this. It was a well organized delegate congress ever seen.

“I have gone to other states to conduct congress. I dare say that this congress is the best ever conducted. It is the best that PDP has ever organized since 1999. I challenges anybody who will come out and say that his state has organized a better congress.

“We took it upon ourselves to print the party registers in the 198 Wards Collation Centers in Edo State, secondly,we also took it upon ourselves and said that the congress should take place at the INEC Ward Collation Centers . We all know that the venues for these congresses are always a thing of concern to everyone of us.

“But we said for the sake of transparency,let do it in INEC Collation Centers and we went further to say, if your coming in,you must come with your party card and voting card.

“We check those two documents and go into the party’s register to be sure that your name is the party’s register. That has not be done anywhere in this country.” He said.

We expected Etsako Central to give us 31 delegates and and overall we are expecting 594 delegates to vote on the 22nd of February,so if you take that ratio,you will find out that without the 31 delegates,the party primary would still go without much problem,the exclusion of Etsako Central delegates may be the best decision by the panel. On behalf of the PDP family in Edo State I congratulate the leader of the party,Mr Godwin Obaseki ,who has pushed us this much.”

He also pleaded with the nine aspirants who withdrew from the delegates congress to reconsider their stand and give peace a chance for the sake of the party.