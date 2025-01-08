Azeigbemi Debunks Alleged N12bn Collected By Suspended LG Chairmen

Share

The Chairman of the Edo PDP Caretaker Committee, Tony Aziegbemi has denied the allegation of N12 billion being given to Pleaders by the 18 suspended local government council chairmen in the last 15 months.

Aziegbemi, who was reacting to the allegation made by Governor Monday Okpebholo urged the governor to back his claim with evidence urging him not to take the law into his hand but refer any of such matter to the anticorruption agency in the state.

Aziegbemi said: “No such money was given to PDP leaders and we challenge the governor to bring evidence to support that claim. “He should touch on specific, who got what, when, how and from who.

“As the state chairman, I am telling you with all sense of responsibility that I am not aware that such money was given to any one. “The route the governor is taking to justify the illegal suspension of the chairmen is unreasonable.”

