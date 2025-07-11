Azeezat Shorunmu: How I Lost My Voice On A Movie Set

Nollywood star, Azeezat Shorunmu, has revealed how her vocal cords were permanently damaged while on a movie set. In an interview, Shorunmu explained that the injury happened on set when she was forced to scream under extreme emotional strain.

The incident, according to her, occurred while shooting the movie ‘Apase’, during a tragic period when actress Mummy Surutu lost her child on the very morning filming was set to begin.

She said, despite the circumstances, production had to continue because payments had already been made.

Shorunmu recalled how she had to push through the emotional weight of the situation, and during an intense shouting scene, her voice gave out. “Everyone who knows me well in the industry knows that this is not my real voice.

At a time we were shooting the movie ‘Apase’, it was the time something happened,” she said. “Mummy Surutu lost her child on the morning we were to start shooting. And we had already paid her.

I did not know what else to do. It was when I was shouting that I lost my voice. “My voice was blocked all through that movie production. Normally, a blocked throat lasts for a short period. Four months passed, and it did not open, but it became worse.”