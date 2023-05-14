Azeez Promises A Bigger, Better Lagos FA

The immediate past president of the Nigeria Referees Association, Tade Azeez, has vowed to make the Lagos State Football Association bigger and better when he becomes the Chairman of the FA after the Association’s elections on May 24th.

Azeez, who served as the Lagos FA Vice Chairman to the former Chairman, Seyi Akinwunmi, for eight years, noted that, he has mapped out his plans to lead a progressive tenure at the helms of affairs at the Lagos FA.

“Over the years, we have a template to lead the Lagos FA to greater heights and poised to make the Football Association the best in the country in terms of development,” he said.

Azeez, noted that he enjoyed an harmonious cordial relationship with the former chairman, Seyi Akinwunmi, and he is set to continue from where the former First Vice President of the Nigeria Football Federation, stopped, on the efficient running of the football association in Lagos.

He added: “The long term progressive template of the Lagos FA, which has made football administration in Lagos, the best in Nigeria, will be continued and even taken to another level.

“For effective and efficient football administration, I have been tested and trusted, and it is time to become the substantive Lagos FA Chairman.

The experience as a former President of the Nigeria Referees Association, will help me tremendously to run a fantastic football administration in Lagos known as the Centre of Excellence.”

For the Lagos State Football Association elections, two candidates will be screened for chairmanship position, two for vice chairmanship position, 14 for board membership, and two reserved for women, will be screened in the exercise scheduled to hold on May 15.

The screening exercise according to the Secretary of the Lagos FA Electoral Committee, Akeem Okikiopkosu, will start at 9am at the Lagos FA Secretariat on 149, Ogunlana Drive, Surulere. The Lagos FA main elections will hold on May 24th at a yet to be decided venue in Lagos State.