Azeez Ijaduade Reportedly Shot By Police In Ogun

Popular Yoruba Actor and Movie Director, Azeez Ololade Ijaduade has reportedly been shot by a policeman in the Iperu Area of Ogun State.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the movie star is currently battling for his life at the Babcock University Teaching Hospital.

However, the news of the incident was announced by his colleague, Abiodun Adebanjo in a post via his Instagram page on Saturday night, December 23.

Adebanjo said, “Please we need help in Iperu. My director, Azeez Ijaduade, @kingzeez1, was shot by Nigeria Police personnel.

“Anybody with the contacts of the Police IG or Commissioner should reach out.”

Meanwhile, details of the incident remain unclear as of the time of filing this report.