Azare Oxygen Plant Open Up Opportunities For Children, Women In Bauchi –UNICEF

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), said that the newly constructed modern oxygen plant at the General Hospital in Azare local government area has opened up more opportunities for children and women in Bauchi State.

The UNICEF Chief Field Officer Bauchi representative Dr. David Audu who made the statement while addressing journalists at the office headquarters in Bauchi on the impact of the oxygen plant, said the initiative aims to improve the lives of children in Nigeria, particularly in the Northeast sub-region.

He explained that the oxygen plant in Azare LGA has opened up more opportunities for children, women, and men in Bauchi State. Dr Audu said the oxygen plant, commissioned last year, has been lifesaving for both neonates and mothers in the area and surrounding states of Jigawa, Yobe, and others.

According to Philip Gabriel, the plant’s biometric engineer, the facility has the capacity to produce oxygen daily, depending on consumption and demand. Dr. Bello Idris, Medical Officer and In-charge of the General Hospital Azare, emphasised the importance of oxygen therapy in treating patients with respiratory diseases, such as asthma and pneumonia, especially among children and the elderly.

He noted that before the construction of the oxygen plant, patients were often referred to other centers with oxygen facilities, but now all patients with oxygen therapy needs are attended to promptly.

Dr. Idris explained that the plant produces oxygen weekly, based on needs, and is used for patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), those with respiratory distress, and women in labour, particularly those with neonatal babies experiencing asphyxia.

He further disclosed that the oxygen is provided free to needy patients, courtesy of UNICEF, IHS, and the Canadian government. The Chairman of the Bauchi State Hospital Management Board, Dr Sambo Alkali commended the donors for the oxygen plant, which has significantly reduced the burden on patients who previously paid almost N10,000 per hour for oxygen therapy.

He noted that the plant has been impactful in saving lives, reducing neonatal mortality, and improving maternal health not only in Azare zone but across neighbouring states respectively. Dr. Sambo Alkali revealed that the oxygen plant has led to a significant reduction in children’s deaths.

“Based on approximate data, it’s evident that the oxygen plant has made a substantial impact,” he said. He disclosed that the state government plans to expand the plant’s services to nearby hospitals in Gamawa, Zaki, Itas/Gadau, Jama’are, Giade, and Shira LGAs. Dr. Sambo also disclosed plans to purchase necessary equipment and train local staff to maintain the facility.

The oxygen plant’s sustainability is ensured through a partnership with the Federal Medical Center in Azare, which will scale up oxygen supply and introduce a small service charge for patients. Dr. Sambo thanked international donors, including UNICEF, IHS, and the Canadian government, for their support.