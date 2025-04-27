Ayuba Tasks Professional Managers On Corporate, Collective Interests

Share

As the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM)(Chartered) holds its first physical membership induction since the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020, the President of the Institute, Commodore Abimbola Ayuba (rtd), has enjoin you to carry out your duties with utmost efficiency, subjecting your self-interest to corporate and collective interests always.

Speaking at the recent induction/upgrading and recertification programme of the Institute, Comr. Ayuba said these are the values and ideals enshrined in the Nigerian Institute of Management’s Code of Conduct. “It is my hope and prayer that you would all, as members of the Nigerian Institute of Management, internalize and faithfully commit yourselves to upholding these values of selflessness, fairness, efficiency, accountability, transparency, probity, and integrity not only in your professional decisions and behavior but also in your private and personal decisions,” he said.

He congratulated the inductees for their decision to join NIM, saying the association is dedicated to the promotion of effective and efficient use of both human and material resources.

He told the inductees that becoming a professional member of the Institute is a call to duty and responsibility to the Institute, the management profession and the nation. “As a professional manager, you are expected to be of exemplary conduct always. This must reflect in your attitude to work, your relationship with and support for your Institute and the nation. As you all are aware, the management profession, aimed at improving the well-being of humanity, is pivotal to all professions,” Comr. Ayuba said.

According to him, the inductees are joining the elite group of Nigeria’s professional managers at a crucial time in the history of the country when there is need for professional management expertise and leaders are expected to imbibe and live the values the Institute shares as contained in the Code of Conduct.

“By becoming professional members of the Institute, you are to be in the forefront in instilling and promoting these virtues in both private and public sector organizations. In your day-to-day work, you will be confronted with situations in which you have to make difficult choices or decisions. In such situations let your choices and decisions be guided entirely by the professional Code of Conduct of the Institute. As members of the Institute, we have the overall responsibility to start the change from ourselves and radiate this change in our families, organisations and the nation.”

“More so, your membership of the Institute provides you an opportunity to develop and continuously update both your soft skills and management knowledge that would enable you to function as a professional manager,” he said.

He further urged them to be change agents wherever and in whatever capacity you find yourselves; tasking them to insist on doing the right thing all the time no matter the pressure to do otherwise.

