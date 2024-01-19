New Telegraph

January 19, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 19, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. AY’s Wife, Mabel…

AY’s Wife, Mabel Cries Out Over Threats To Her Life

The wife of popular Nigerian comedian, AY Makun, Mabel Makun has raised alarm over a series of threats to her life.

The interior designer made this known on Thursday in a post via her Instagram page.

According to her, there is only one person to be held responsible if anything happens to her, adding she has had enough of the threat.

READ ALSO:

She wrote, “The threat to my life is actually getting out of hand, and if anything happens to me, there’ is just one person to be held responsible. Headed by the police station. I think I have had enough.”

Tags:

Read Previous

N1m Xmas Gift: Oyebanji Warns LG Officials Using His Name For Fraud
Read Next

S’Court Delivers Judgement On Ogun Gov’ship Election